Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.02. Ashford Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 3,456,747 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $220.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.21.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 5,300 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $89,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

