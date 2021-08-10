China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.22. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 64,253 shares traded.

CAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Greenridge Global raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $130.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.78 million. Analysts expect that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 23.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

