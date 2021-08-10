Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.50. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 53,911 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.48 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Equities analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.