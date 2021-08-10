Royal Bank of Canada Raises Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$38.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MFI. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$25.63 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$23.20 and a 1-year high of C$30.67. The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.11%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.