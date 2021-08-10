DA Davidson Comments on Quanta Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Quanta Services in a report released on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.73.

NYSE PWR opened at $92.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $101.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

