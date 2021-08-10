Open Text (TSE:OTEX) PT Raised to C$77.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$77.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.43.

Shares of TSE:OTEX opened at C$65.90 on Friday. Open Text has a 52 week low of C$47.95 and a 52 week high of C$66.90. The stock has a market cap of C$17.91 billion and a PE ratio of 94.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total transaction of C$197,034.95. Also, Director Stephen Sadler acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$60.00 per share, with a total value of C$4,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,100,000.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

