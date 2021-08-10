Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Lowered to C$12.75

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$12.75 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSL. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.66.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$8.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a current ratio of 30.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.57 and a 52-week high of C$12.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.34.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

