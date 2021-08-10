National Bankshares Boosts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$41.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAP. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Saputo to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins cut their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$36.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$31.85 and a 12 month high of C$42.42. The company has a market cap of C$15.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.95.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 45.72%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

