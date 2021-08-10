Quebecor (TSE:QBR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Quebecor in a report released on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Desjardins also issued estimates for Quebecor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

