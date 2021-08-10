Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for (GRT.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of (GRT.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for (GRT.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

(GRT.TO) has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

(GRT.TO) Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

