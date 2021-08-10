Premier (PINC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.85. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

