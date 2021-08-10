Eastside Distilling (EAST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 248.86% and a negative net margin of 16.91%.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.74. Eastside Distilling has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35.

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.