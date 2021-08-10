Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renasant in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

RNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.26. Renasant has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

