Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

NYSE SPR opened at $41.50 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,919 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,029,000 after acquiring an additional 522,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after acquiring an additional 699,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,541 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.