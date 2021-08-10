Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enerplus to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.84.

Enerplus stock opened at C$7.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.00%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,013,853. Insiders acquired a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $415,400 over the last quarter.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

