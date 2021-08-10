JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$59.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.64.

CNQ stock opened at C$41.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.36.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,025,127.52. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares in the company, valued at C$2,830,804. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock worth $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

