Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$2,200.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$2,100.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2,021.75.

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$2,031.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,886.23. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,366.66 and a 1-year high of C$2,065.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.251 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares in the company, valued at C$27,312,490.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

