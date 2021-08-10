Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Financial Analysis

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hersha Hospitality Trust and CubeSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 2 4 0 0 1.67 CubeSmart 2 3 4 0 2.22

Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus price target of $9.99, suggesting a potential upside of 8.51%. CubeSmart has a consensus price target of $40.80, suggesting a potential downside of 18.12%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and CubeSmart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $176.66 million 2.04 -$166.35 million ($1.31) -7.03 CubeSmart $679.18 million 14.80 $165.62 million $1.72 28.97

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust -51.76% -14.41% -4.97% CubeSmart 24.30% 9.83% 3.93%

Summary

CubeSmart beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHT.Â

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

