Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.90 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.85 ($3.35) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €2.58 ($3.04).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

