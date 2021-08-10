RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on RTL Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.41 ($62.84).

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a one year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

