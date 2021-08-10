Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€88.00” Price Target for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.60 ($94.82).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

COP opened at €74.20 ($87.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 56.30. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a twelve month high of €85.40 ($100.47).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.