JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. JOST Werke currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.40 ($73.41).

Shares of JOST Werke stock opened at €52.60 ($61.88) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €51.81. JOST Werke has a fifty-two week low of €31.00 ($36.47) and a fifty-two week high of €57.80 ($68.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $783.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

