Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €92.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NDA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.28 ($90.91).

NDA opened at €75.76 ($89.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €81.38. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 52 week high of €87.74 ($103.22).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

