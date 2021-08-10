Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
