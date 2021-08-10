Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

