Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of RC stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.54. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.