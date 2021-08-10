Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Equinox Gold traded as low as C$7.74 and last traded at C$7.81, with a volume of 458279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.96.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.14.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

