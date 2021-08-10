Clarkson (LON:CKN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,395 ($44.36) and last traded at GBX 3,368 ($44.00), with a volume of 7324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,265 ($42.66).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CKN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 3,428 ($44.79) to GBX 4,110 ($53.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. assumed coverage on Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target for the company. initiated coverage on Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -36.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

