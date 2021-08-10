Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$72.50

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STN. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. Laurentian raised their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$63.83.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$58.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$37.46 and a 1 year high of C$61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total transaction of C$502,792.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,479,016.29. Insiders sold a total of 27,695 shares of company stock worth $1,497,791 in the last ninety days.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

