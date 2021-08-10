Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$145.00 at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$139.00 to C$145.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$104.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$141.57.

TSE:TRI opened at C$139.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$125.39. The company has a market cap of C$69.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$98.44 and a 1-year high of C$141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

