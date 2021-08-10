Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$2.60 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.72.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$702.20 million and a PE ratio of 6.90. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.