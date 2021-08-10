Brokers Offer Predictions for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TNDM. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $107.69 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.11 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.48.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.