Nyxoah S.A.’s (NASDAQ:NYXH) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Nyxoah’s (NASDAQ:NYXH) quiet period will end on Wednesday, August 11th. Nyxoah had issued 2,835,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $85,050,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. During Nyxoah’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

NYXH stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

