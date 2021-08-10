loanDepot, Inc.’s (NYSE:LDI) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 10th

loanDepot’s (NYSE:LDI) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 10th. loanDepot had issued 3,850,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $53,900,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of loanDepot’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Shares of LDI stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

In other loanDepot news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 417.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.