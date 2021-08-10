Traders Purchase High Volume of Amedisys Call Options (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,474 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,733% compared to the typical volume of 135 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.08.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after buying an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amedisys by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,205,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after buying an additional 263,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amedisys by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $200.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.39. Amedisys has a one year low of $190.33 and a one year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

