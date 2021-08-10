Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Get Gogo alerts:

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

GOGO stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.43. Gogo has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $4,918,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 251,295 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $2,260,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 226,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 176,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.