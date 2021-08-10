Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ZIX in a research note issued on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter.

Get ZIX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $401.32 million, a PE ratio of -22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. ZIX has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ZIX by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in ZIX by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ZIX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZIX by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ZIX by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.