Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Workiva Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Workiva in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Stotler now expects that the software maker will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Workiva’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -141.07 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Workiva has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $140.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,616,000 after acquiring an additional 70,422 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,573,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $3,231,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,336,378.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock worth $14,308,650 over the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

