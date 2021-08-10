CyberArk Software (CYBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $139.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.33 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $169.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.00.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

