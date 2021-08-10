Marqeta (MQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Marqeta to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

