Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.50% from the stock’s current price.

TALK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock.

TALK stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. Italk has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Italk stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

