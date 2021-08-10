WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

WXXWY stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39. WuXi Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.