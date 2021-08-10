StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STNE. New Street Research began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lowered their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.10.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.91. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.



StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

