TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPVG. Oppenheimer began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

TPVG stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

