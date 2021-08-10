Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Shares Down 14.8%

Shares of Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) were down 14.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 170,456 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 51,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Lotus Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14.

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

