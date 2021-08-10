Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Trading Up 2.8%

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF)’s stock price was up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Itafos from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

