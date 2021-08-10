Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Shares Down 2.1%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) fell 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.43 and last traded at $48.43. 1,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 12,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGEAF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

