Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) fell 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.20. 40,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 34,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUGRF)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

