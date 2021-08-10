LocalCoinSwap Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,102.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $2,102.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.00330587 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001216 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.03 or 0.00965446 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,381,431 coins and its circulating supply is 51,168,655 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

