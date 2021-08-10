VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0655

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $1,465.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0655 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,863.22 or 1.00170314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00029925 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00067850 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000808 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,912,001 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

