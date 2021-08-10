LUXCoin (LUX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,780.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $19,780.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,806.86 or 1.00028744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00029936 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.61 or 0.01036407 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.66 or 0.00342098 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.91 or 0.00384131 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006780 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00068042 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004447 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,865,139 coins and its circulating supply is 11,857,907 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

